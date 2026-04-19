Llover battles adroit Angeletti for IBF title shot

According to Gerry Peñalosa, the two-division world champion who manages Llover, a copy of the contract is arriving anytime from Japan.

Kameda Promotions is putting up the fight.

Knowing the magnitude of the fight and Angeletti’s superb skillset, Llover, nicknamed “Lover Boy,” will be setting up camp in Tagaytay City.

“Kenneth is up against a very good fighter in Angeletti and we will put our best foot forward in the preparations,” Peñalosa said.

Llover, holding a 17-0-0 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts, has actually been training the last few weeks.