SM J Mall maxes out flea market experience

A thoughtfully curated mix of local brands and immersive experiences comes together at SM J Mall, reflecting the pulse of Cebu’s evolving creative and lifestyle scene.
From its striking entrance that draws guests in, to content creators capturing moments, Urban Edit sets the tone for a dynamic experience at every turn.
The Urban Edit introduces a new kind of retail experience, bringing together a tightly curated selection of local brands, creative expressions, and lifestyle-driven encounters. More than a pop-up, it serves as a space where fashion, culture, and community intersect, capturing the rhythm of modern city living.
Urban Edit came alive on 9 April, bringing together media and creators in a shared moment of style and energy.
Running until 23 April, Urban Edit transforms The Atrium at the Upper Ground into a curated landscape of discovery. In collaboration with Papi and Friends, it highlights Cebuano creativity grounded in individuality, craftsmanship, and intentional retail experiences.
Opening with an exclusive Content Creator’s Party on 9 April, Urban Edit welcomed media and digital tastemakers for an exclusive preview. The program featured a fashion talk by Iao Coca and Etienne Chantal on self-styling as personal expression, along with live DJ sets by DJ Miller that set a relaxed yet elevated tone. Guests engaged with brands, captured moments, and joined live portrait sessions and tarot readings, setting the tone for a launch that felt both intimate and dynamic.
A moment of curiosity and discovery unfolds at Urban Edit, where tarot readings and vintage finds encourage exploration and personal expression.
Beyond opening day, Urban Edit unfolds through a guided experience designed for repeat visits. Tarot Reading sessions are available until 19 April with Empress Reads, SaintessMia and Onyx Cult. Creative workshops include Junk Journal with Plannerds Cebu until 19 April, and an Upcycling Workshop with Wear Xol on 17 April, offering hands-on, sustainable ways to create and personalize.
The experience is further energized by DJ Spin with DJ Miller and DJ Miko on 18 April, Live Portrait sessions with Guhit ni Nishi, Artist sa Kuan and Out of Ink from 17 to 19 April. Throughout the run, the Urban Edit Lounge & Games remains open as a space to pause, connect, and enjoy the experience at a relaxed pace.
A selection of curated local merchants offers sweet treats, vintage pieces and lifestyle items that round out the Urban Edit experience.
At its core, Urban Edit features 16 curated local merchants across fashion, accessories, artisanal goods, and food concepts, including Wear Xol, The Good Finds, Archive Collective, Regina George, Limited Perks, Irie Hippie, Xelisha Accessories, Fleur de Louise, Tina’s Jewelry, Verani Accessories, The Supply Station, The Proof Cebu, Dosa Cookies, No Bitter Feelings Matcha, Tirami and Caphin Coffee — collectively reflecting Cebu’s evolving urban tastes.
Step into Urban Edit and experience Cebu’s creative pulse brought to life, only at the most loved SM J Mall.