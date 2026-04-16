SM J Mall maxes out flea market experience

Urban Edit came alive on 9 April, bringing together media and creators in a shared moment of style and energy.

Running until 23 April, Urban Edit transforms The Atrium at the Upper Ground into a curated landscape of discovery. In collaboration with Papi and Friends, it highlights Cebuano creativity grounded in individuality, craftsmanship, and intentional retail experiences.

Opening with an exclusive Content Creator’s Party on 9 April, Urban Edit welcomed media and digital tastemakers for an exclusive preview. The program featured a fashion talk by Iao Coca and Etienne Chantal on self-styling as personal expression, along with live DJ sets by DJ Miller that set a relaxed yet elevated tone. Guests engaged with brands, captured moments, and joined live portrait sessions and tarot readings, setting the tone for a launch that felt both intimate and dynamic.

A moment of curiosity and discovery unfolds at Urban Edit, where tarot readings and vintage finds encourage exploration and personal expression.