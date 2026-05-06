Cocktail mischief

It would not, however, be complete without the menu being entirely rewritten in the language of collaboration and intent. The result was “The Green Menu,” a kind of edible branding document that insists that you participate.

The selections were exactly as hyped — bold, a little cheeky, and refreshingly unafraid of itself. Anchoring the lineup was the “Okane” cocktail, named directly after the Japanese word for money, because of course it is. Maya Black, after all, is at the helm, and subtlety was never on the guest list. It also is knowing nod to a chorus that once colonized our social media feeds in 2024, Megan Thee Stallion and Yuki Chiba’s “Mamushi,” with its chant-like declaration that sings “Okane kasegu, orera wa sutā” (We make money, we are stars) and the drink was definitely the star of the moment. A highball built on sake, muscat grapes, CO₂, and, just to keep things interesting, a sharp little kick of wasabi distillate. It is star power in liquid form, with a hint of sinus alarm.