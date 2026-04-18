Four years of timeless Omotenashi

As part of the anniversary:

2+1 Buffet Offer — One Harmony members may dine with a third guest at no additional cost when two full-paying adults avail of the buffet (Friday to Sunday)

1+1 Afternoon Tea — One Harmony members may enjoy two sets of afternoon tea of their choice for the price of one. Each set is good for two persons. Available daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the second set offered with no additional cost.

20 percent off dining (Mondays and Tuesdays) — applicable exclusively on the Yawaragi Grill Menu with minimum spend of P1500++