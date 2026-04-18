SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Getaways

Four years of timeless Omotenashi

Hotel Okura Manila presents a month-long celebration of Japanese craftsmanship, seasonal flavors and exclusive dining privileges across Yawaragi and Yamazato.
IN Hotel Okura, from the signature hinoki bathtub experience to the spacious, contemporary Deluxe Room each space invites guests to enjoy a relaxing getaway.
IN Hotel Okura, from the signature hinoki bathtub experience to the spacious, contemporary Deluxe Room each space invites guests to enjoy a relaxing getaway. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF HOTEL OKURA
Published on

Marking its anniversary, Hotel Okura Manila presents Four Years of Timeless Omotenashi, a curated collection of dining and accommodation experiences that reflect the hotel’s commitment to Japanese hospitality in the Philippines.

Recognized among the Top 10 Hotels in the Philippines in the Tatler Best 2026 Awards, and with Yamazato included in the Michelin Guide 2026 Selected Restaurants, the hotel continues to define Japanese fine dining and hospitality in Manila through its signature offerings.

IN Hotel Okura, from the signature hinoki bathtub experience to the spacious, contemporary Deluxe Room each space invites guests to enjoy a relaxing getaway.
Hotel Okura Manila marks 4th year with dining, stay offers

A Japanese buffet in Manila at Yawaragi

At Yawaragi, guests can experience a Japanese buffet in Manila through the Weekend Kisetsu Buffet, featuring a wide selection of made-to-order dishes and seasonal specialties. For those seeking a more relaxed setting, Yawaragi’s Afternoon Tea offers a refined selection of sweets and savories, perfect for a leisurely afternoon.

A WEEKEND at Kisetsu buffet offers a wide selection of made to order dishes.
A WEEKEND at Kisetsu buffet offers a wide selection of made to order dishes.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF HOTEL OKURA

As part of the anniversary:

2+1 Buffet Offer — One Harmony members may dine with a third guest at no additional cost when two full-paying adults avail of the buffet (Friday to Sunday)

1+1 Afternoon Tea — One Harmony members may enjoy two sets of afternoon tea of their choice for the price of one. Each set is good for two persons. Available daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the second set offered with no additional cost.

20 percent off dining (Mondays and Tuesdays) — applicable exclusively on the Yawaragi Grill Menu with minimum spend of P1500++

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF HOTEL OKURA
A MORE relaxed setting can be had at Yawaragi’s Afternoon Tea as it offers a refined selection of sweets and savories.

The grill menu introduces kushiyaki and ishiyaki selections, offering a broader take on Japanese dining in Manila, with one round of beverages included for a minimum spend of P1,400++.

THE grill menu introduces kushiyaki and ishiyaki selections, offering a broader take on Japanese dining in Manila.
THE grill menu introduces kushiyaki and ishiyaki selections, offering a broader take on Japanese dining in Manila.

Kaiseki dining in Manila at Yamazato

For a more refined experience, Yamazato offers kaiseki dining in Manila, highlighting seasonal ingredients prepared with precision and balance.

Guests may enjoy:

20 percent off seasonal menus (weekdays, 21 to 30 April).

3+1 Dining Privilege for One Harmony members.

Recognized in the Michelin Guide 2026 and Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurant, Yamazato continues to represent Japanese fine dining in the Philippines, offering both lunch and dinner experiences rooted in tradition.

Japanese-inspired stay in Manila

Complementing the dining experiences, Hotel Okura Manila introduces the Hanami Room Package, offering a stay that reflects Japanese design and comfort.

From the signature hinoki bathtub experience in the Hinoki-yu Room and Hinoki-yu Premier; to the spacious, contemporary Deluxe Room, each space invites guests to enjoy a relaxing getaway. With an exclusive welcome amenity to begin the stay, along with access to the 11th floor SORA outdoor swimming pool and in-room Japanese breakfast. The offer is available for bookings made until 30 April, with stays valid until 15 May 2026.

ESCAPE the summer heat at Sora rooftop bar.
ESCAPE the summer heat at Sora rooftop bar.

Commitment to ‘Omotenashi’

“Marking this milestone, Hotel Okura Manila celebrates its continued dedication to Omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality. Through these offerings, guests are invited to experience the harmony of Japanese elegance and Filipino warmth,” said general manager Jan William Marshall.

For room or dining reservations and more information, call +63 2 5318 2888, email fb@hotelokuramanila.com or visit https://www.hotelokuramanila.com/offers/four-years-at-okura.

Hotel Okura Manila 4th anniversary
Japanese hospitality Philippines
Yamazato Michelin Guide Manila

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph