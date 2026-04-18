Marking its anniversary, Hotel Okura Manila presents Four Years of Timeless Omotenashi, a curated collection of dining and accommodation experiences that reflect the hotel’s commitment to Japanese hospitality in the Philippines.
Recognized among the Top 10 Hotels in the Philippines in the Tatler Best 2026 Awards, and with Yamazato included in the Michelin Guide 2026 Selected Restaurants, the hotel continues to define Japanese fine dining and hospitality in Manila through its signature offerings.
A Japanese buffet in Manila at Yawaragi
At Yawaragi, guests can experience a Japanese buffet in Manila through the Weekend Kisetsu Buffet, featuring a wide selection of made-to-order dishes and seasonal specialties. For those seeking a more relaxed setting, Yawaragi’s Afternoon Tea offers a refined selection of sweets and savories, perfect for a leisurely afternoon.
As part of the anniversary:
2+1 Buffet Offer — One Harmony members may dine with a third guest at no additional cost when two full-paying adults avail of the buffet (Friday to Sunday)
1+1 Afternoon Tea — One Harmony members may enjoy two sets of afternoon tea of their choice for the price of one. Each set is good for two persons. Available daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the second set offered with no additional cost.
20 percent off dining (Mondays and Tuesdays) — applicable exclusively on the Yawaragi Grill Menu with minimum spend of P1500++
The grill menu introduces kushiyaki and ishiyaki selections, offering a broader take on Japanese dining in Manila, with one round of beverages included for a minimum spend of P1,400++.
Kaiseki dining in Manila at Yamazato
For a more refined experience, Yamazato offers kaiseki dining in Manila, highlighting seasonal ingredients prepared with precision and balance.
Guests may enjoy:
20 percent off seasonal menus (weekdays, 21 to 30 April).
3+1 Dining Privilege for One Harmony members.
Recognized in the Michelin Guide 2026 and Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurant, Yamazato continues to represent Japanese fine dining in the Philippines, offering both lunch and dinner experiences rooted in tradition.
Japanese-inspired stay in Manila
Complementing the dining experiences, Hotel Okura Manila introduces the Hanami Room Package, offering a stay that reflects Japanese design and comfort.
From the signature hinoki bathtub experience in the Hinoki-yu Room and Hinoki-yu Premier; to the spacious, contemporary Deluxe Room, each space invites guests to enjoy a relaxing getaway. With an exclusive welcome amenity to begin the stay, along with access to the 11th floor SORA outdoor swimming pool and in-room Japanese breakfast. The offer is available for bookings made until 30 April, with stays valid until 15 May 2026.
Commitment to ‘Omotenashi’
“Marking this milestone, Hotel Okura Manila celebrates its continued dedication to Omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality. Through these offerings, guests are invited to experience the harmony of Japanese elegance and Filipino warmth,” said general manager Jan William Marshall.
For room or dining reservations and more information, call +63 2 5318 2888, email fb@hotelokuramanila.com or visit https://www.hotelokuramanila.com/offers/four-years-at-okura.