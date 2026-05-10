Bubbles and bites: Makati’s newest social ritual

Makati’s weekend pulse found a sophisticated new rhythm last 18 April with the debut of Fork & Fizz, the latest brunch concept from Project Vino Reserve. Hosted at their chic Proscenium Retail Row location in Rockwell, the event transformed the typical Saturday-Sunday affair into a coveted daytime indulgence.

Guests were treated to an atmosphere of “easy glamor,” where the clinking of glasses filled with everything from crisp Cava to elegant Champagne set a lively, convivial tone. Founders Steven Ticzon and Rob Martin have successfully transitioned their approachable wine ethos from Poblacion to this elevated bistro setting, proving that sparkling pours are best enjoyed when the world slows down.