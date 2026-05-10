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SOCIAL SET

Bubbles and bites: Makati’s newest social ritual

ALEX Colombo, Andrea Ryan, Luana Galvaire, Gabriel Rivera, Bob Siquian, Margaux Cobarrubias, Mike Kerveillant, Esperanza Garcia and Axel Searle.
ALEX Colombo, Andrea Ryan, Luana Galvaire, Gabriel Rivera, Bob Siquian, Margaux Cobarrubias, Mike Kerveillant, Esperanza Garcia and Axel Searle.Photographs courtesy of Fork & Fizz
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Makati’s weekend pulse found a sophisticated new rhythm last 18 April with the debut of Fork & Fizz, the latest brunch concept from Project Vino Reserve. Hosted at their chic Proscenium Retail Row location in Rockwell, the event transformed the typical Saturday-Sunday affair into a coveted daytime indulgence. 

Guests were treated to an atmosphere of “easy glamor,” where the clinking of glasses filled with everything from crisp Cava to elegant Champagne set a lively, convivial tone. Founders Steven Ticzon and Rob Martin have successfully transitioned their approachable wine ethos from Poblacion to this elevated bistro setting, proving that sparkling pours are best enjoyed when the world slows down.

ALEX Colombo, Andrea Ryan, Luana Galvaire, Gabriel Rivera, Bob Siquian, Margaux Cobarrubias, Mike Kerveillant, Esperanza Garcia and Axel Searle.
In the rhythm of taste and art
ANDREW and Marlo Naval.
ANDREW and Marlo Naval.
ANTONIO Ressano, Dave Sexton, Matt Williams and Aaron Gekoski.
ANTONIO Ressano, Dave Sexton, Matt Williams and Aaron Gekoski.

The culinary experience struck a refined balance between classic comfort and playful modernism. Diners navigated a thoughtfully curated menu featuring decadent executions, followed by mouth watering whimsical desserts. The true hallmark of the afternoon, however, was the “unhurried quality” of the service; the inclusion of unlimited pancakes encouraged guests to linger long past the final course. As the brunch effortlessly stretched toward an impromptu happy hour, Fork & Fizz established itself not just as a meal, but as a new social ritual for the city’s discerning clientele.

Project Vino Reserve is located at the ground floor of The Proscenium Retail Row, Rockwell Center, Makati.                 

ALEX Colombo, Andrea Ryan, Luana Galvaire, Gabriel Rivera, Bob Siquian, Margaux Cobarrubias, Mike Kerveillant, Esperanza Garcia and Axel Searle.
Five servings and more: When brunch hits different at Solaire
DAILY TRIBUNE'S Luis Espiritu and Bebeth Timbol with Chinkee Koppe.
DAILY TRIBUNE'S Luis Espiritu and Bebeth Timbol with Chinkee Koppe.
LENI Eudela and Carol de Leon.
LENI Eudela and Carol de Leon.
A LOT of champagne.
A LOT of champagne.
NATIONAL Artist Alice Reyes, Carissa Villacorta, Shauna Jay Popple, Chris Upton and Stephen Morrisson.
NATIONAL Artist Alice Reyes, Carissa Villacorta, Shauna Jay Popple, Chris Upton and Stephen Morrisson.
SHARON Panelo, Rica and Eric Manuel.
SHARON Panelo, Rica and Eric Manuel.
STANDING: Steph Lapez, Christina Maningo, Carmela Agosta and Ram Lopez-Vito Bucoy. Sitting: Stephanie Ong del-Rosario and Camilla Oster-Yu.
STANDING: Steph Lapez, Christina Maningo, Carmela Agosta and Ram Lopez-Vito Bucoy. Sitting: Stephanie Ong del-Rosario and Camilla Oster-Yu.
YASMINA Paras, Steven Ticzon and Marie Lozano-Gekoski.
YASMINA Paras, Steven Ticzon and Marie Lozano-Gekoski.
Fork & Fizz brunch Makati Rockwell
Project Vino Reserve Proscenium Retail Row
Manila brunch wine dining experience
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