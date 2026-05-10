Bubbles and bites: Makati’s newest social ritual

Makati’s weekend pulse found a sophisticated new rhythm last 18 April with the debut of Fork & Fizz, the latest brunch concept from Project Vino Reserve. Hosted at their chic Proscenium Retail Row location in Rockwell, the event transformed the typical Saturday-Sunday affair into a coveted daytime indulgence.
Guests were treated to an atmosphere of “easy glamor,” where the clinking of glasses filled with everything from crisp Cava to elegant Champagne set a lively, convivial tone. Founders Steven Ticzon and Rob Martin have successfully transitioned their approachable wine ethos from Poblacion to this elevated bistro setting, proving that sparkling pours are best enjoyed when the world slows down.
The culinary experience struck a refined balance between classic comfort and playful modernism. Diners navigated a thoughtfully curated menu featuring decadent executions, followed by mouth watering whimsical desserts. The true hallmark of the afternoon, however, was the “unhurried quality” of the service; the inclusion of unlimited pancakes encouraged guests to linger long past the final course. As the brunch effortlessly stretched toward an impromptu happy hour, Fork & Fizz established itself not just as a meal, but as a new social ritual for the city’s discerning clientele.
Project Vino Reserve is located at the ground floor of The Proscenium Retail Row, Rockwell Center, Makati.