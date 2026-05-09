Wemby lifts Spurs to 2-1 lead; Knicks go 3-0

The 7-foot-4 prodigy, playing his first NBA post-season, finished the night in Minneapolis with 39 points overall, plus 15 rebounds and five blocks.

“I’m built for this. I love this more than anything else,” Wembanyama said.

He added: “We got the talent. We got the depth. We don’t got the experience, but we don’t care... We can go to the very top if we play like tonight consistently.”

Minnesota had been boosted by the return of their own talisman, Anthony Edwards, to the starting lineup.

Edwards shone in the Timberwolves’ game-one upset win but, still recovering from a knee injury, had managed just 12 points from the bench in game two’s thrashing.