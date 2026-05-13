Review: ‘In The Grey’

Cavill and Gyllenhaal styled to perfection, their masculine figures hugged their garments made of linen and cotton, paired with barrel or khaki pants, city shorts. The expensive aviator shades. The oh-so-manly facial stubbles and to choose who is more handsome between Henri and Jake, is quite a dilemma.

What I found lacking, the two leads were always fully clothed, no moments in the movie for them to show skin and scantily covered bulges.

Eiza Gonzales as Sophia had an A-lister screen presence and that she was not a decorative damsel in distress was a clever touch. Her make up was flawless with no visible facial pores. Perspiration did not belong to her physicality and despite trying hard to look disheveled and messy, still Gonzales was devastatingly as the in-the-grey lawyer.

Of the supporting cast, Jason Wong as Gucci and Carlos Bardem as Manny Salazar intrigued me to the point I researched their body of work after watching the Ritchie directed movie.

For its pulse-pounding action that makes you catch your breath, morally ambiguous and complex characters, elite power duo of Henry Cavill and Jake Gyleenhall portraying Sid and Bronco, Eiza Gonzales’ infusing Sofia with the powerful feminine, and how the narrative pursued and presented the lawlessness and justice, tactics that works and failed strategies, and how good gets a beating at times, but eventually triumphs, these are my enumerations on why Guy Ritchie’s In The Grey is a worthwhile and deserving of your hard earned pesos and time kind of action movie.

Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey, distributed by CreaZion Studios International is now showing in Philippine cinemas.