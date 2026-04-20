THEATER REVIEW: 'Endo,' a solid narrative competing with constant motion

Cabrera and Reyes-Robinson have genuine chemistry, but the production often gets in its own way. An ensemble acts as a physical chorus, using movement rooted in contemporary dance under choreographer Christine Crame. They shift roles—traffic, workers, minor characters, even props—but this creates competing stage action. It’s hard to focus on an intimate exchange when multiple performers move in the background, blunting emotional impact.

The staging leans heavily on constant motion, as if stillness and text aren’t enough. At times, the movement even turns unintentionally comic, undercutting serious moments.

The scenography is its boldest gamble: a tilting central platform that forces actors to fight for balance, surrounded by a track where Leo circles on a scooter. It’s physically demanding, with performers delivering lines on an unstable surface while executing choreography. The strain shows, and the audience becomes more aware of the risk than the drama.

By Leo and Tanya’s third love scene, the effect feels redundant—you notice the effort more than the intimacy. The platform’s loud creaks, not integrated into the sound design, further break immersion.

There are thoughtful touches. Overhead ropes suggest how the characters are bound by debt and duty, while glowing yellow phone screens cleverly signal how apps control access to work and survival.

Despite the noise and overactive staging, the story resonates. It captures the precarity of modern life—the sense that one bad day can undo everything. Leo is convincingly drawn: survival leaves little room for long-term ambition when family depends on him.

The three leads are solid. Alejandrino adds sharp comic relief, while Cabrera and Reyes-Robinson meet the roles’ physical demands. The supporting cast holds steady, with broad humor that suits the setting.

Endo is an intriguing experiment in concept-driven staging—perhaps too busy, but still a compelling ride for those curious about how theater can embody the stress of the hustle.

ENDO runs from 10 April to 10 May 2026 at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.