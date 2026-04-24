Review: ‘Endo’ digs deep into life of a transient worker

Somewhere between them — and Endo’s myriad characters — is a story about love, resilience, determination, hope, and, yes, even hopelessness. The play attempts to explore what it takes to survive in a world where its characters face harsh realities for breakfast, yet still trust that better days lie ahead.

Main character energy

As a whole, Endo would have been a strong acting piece, with all the ingredients for a deeply human story. Curtis-Smith shows a natural affinity with the stage, playing Tanya as charming and determined — a woman who refuses to let a complicated life fully erase her idealism. You want to root for her.

On the other hand, Cabrera plays Leo as someone hanging on to life by sheer force of will, but little else is revealed beyond that. While he shares some chemistry with Curtis-Smith’s Tanya, his performance remains largely one-note. Even the beautifully choreographed intimate scenes feel underdeveloped. Hopefully, it was just opening weekend jitters.

The show’s ensemble deserves credit — they include Teetin Villanueva, Raflesia Bravo, Noelle Polack, Nikki Soriano, Ekis Gimenez, among others. They put the “physical” in physical theater, with choreography by Christine Crame, playing various characters who cross paths with Tanya and Leo in their daily lives. They take on roles as friends, siblings, officemates and sales attendants while navigating the wobbly stage (more on that later) from scene to scene. Bernardez as Leo’s ex Candy, and Raphne Catorce as Leo’s friend, serve as strong counterpoints, balancing the drama and adding gravitas to the production.

That said, the choppy storytelling — where each scene feels more episodic than fluid — works against the production. Characters jump from one setting to another like a cut-to-cut film edit. It is difficult to tell whether this was an intentional choice, given the film source material, but it makes the play somewhat jarring to watch.

The alternate cast features Rissey Reyes-Robinson as Tanya, Esteban Mara as Leo and Kate Alejandrino as Candy.