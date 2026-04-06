Remulla vows to dismantle ‘organized crime’ in BFP

The remarks came following the suspension of Metro Manila safety fire inspectors and the filing of charges against former BFP chief Jesus Fernandez over alleged graft and corruption.

“Kinasuhan ko na ang chief ng Fire, pero yung mga fire inspectors, ayaw pa ring tumigil. Sawang-sawa na ako sa kanila. They are out!” Remulla said, adding that enforcement efforts will not stop at the leadership level.

Despite reforms, including the deployment of 902 body-worn cameras, Remulla said violations persist, with at least 10 complaints already filed against safety fire inspectors after the leadership changes.

He clarified that the campaign is not directed at all personnel.

“Hindi lahat. May mga matitino pa rin,” he said, noting that some relieved officials may be reinstated, while personnel from the provinces may be deployed to Metro Manila to stabilize operations.

Remulla also acknowledged that internal reforms have temporarily slowed procurement, particularly of fire equipment.

“Inaangkin ko po ang kakulangan sa mga fire equipment, pero ‘yan ay ginawa ko lang dahil sumobra na ang korapsyon sa BFP,” he said, adding that fire truck deliveries are expected to begin within the year.

He emphasized that restoring integrity within the BFP is essential, stressing that public safety institutions must be free from corruption.