Progressive groups march to Senate, demand accountability

The group cited the ongoing oil crisis, rising inflation, impunity and corruption within the national government.

Akbayan Youth Vice Chairperson Claire Lopez said the continued delay in Duterte’s impeachment exposes where the government’s loyalty truly lies.

“Ang Senado ay hindi taguan ng mga takot managot. Hindi pwedeng gamitin ang posisyon para umiwas sa ICC at sa galit ng taumbayan. Bato, arestuhin. Sara, litisin. Panahon nang unahin ang hustisya para sa mamamayan, hindi ang proteksyon para sa iilan,” Lopez said.

Lopez added that the Senate should not serve as a sanctuary for public officials allegedly attempting to evade accountability.

The group also condemned what it described as a “culture of impunity” among Duterte allies, following reports that Dela Rosa fled from authorities from the National Bureau of Investigation on May 11 amid reports of an alleged arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

The protest was led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and joined by families of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings during the previous administration.