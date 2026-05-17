Groups urge Senate to proceed with Duterte impeachment trial

“Kailangan bumawi ang Senado sa taumbayan. Dapat sumikat ang araw ng pananagutan laban sa isang linggong pang-aabuso at kaguluhan,” he added.

Cendaña’s remarks came as the Senate prepared to convene as an impeachment court on Monday, a constitutional requirement that follows the House of Representatives’ transmission of the articles of impeachment against Duterte on 13 May.

The vice president was impeached after the lower chamber voted overwhelmingly to send her to trial on allegations that include misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth, and alleged threats against government officials — charges she denies.

The rally — which also drew members of the House prosecution team, including Rep. Leila de Lima and Rep. Lorenz Defensor, alongside student leaders from Akbayan Youth and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP) — reflected growing civil society interest in the impeachment process.

Cendaña also warned against stalling tactics and called on Filipinos to closely monitor the proceedings.

“Ang kaguluhan nitong linggo ay hindi lamang tungkol kay Senador Bato dela Rosa — ito’y tiyak na may kaugnayan rin sa impeachment proceedings laban kay Vice President Sara,” he said, referring to the chaos that erupted in the Senate this week, including the controversial return and protection of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who has been at the center of a standoff over an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

“After all, who benefits the most from the chaos? Kung nakatakas si Senador Bato gamit ang kaguluhan, huwag nating hayaang makatakas si Sara sa proseso ng pananagutan,” Cendaña added.

The Senate’s week was marked by intense political maneuvering, including a surprise leadership change and heightened tensions after gunshots were reported inside the chamber during efforts to enforce the ICC warrant for dela Rosa.

Despite the turbulence, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano set 3 p.m. Monday for the chamber to convene as an impeachment court, saying the Senate would comply with constitutional obligations and proceed “forthwith” once procedural requirements are met.

Civil society and business groups have also called on the Senate to act, urging a fair and transparent trial that respects both evidence and the rule of law.