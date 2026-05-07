Power move

On paper, Meralco has an edge as it is coming off a two-game winning streak, beating Blackwater, 108-93, last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

However, Chris Banchero said they can’t leave everything to chance, especially against a Terrafirma side that looks to end its campaign on a high note.

“We know how important it is to get into the top four,” Banchero said.

“We’ve been on the outside for the last few conferences, so to get into the top four would be a huge boost for our team. But we know that just because we have that we can’t let our guard down.”

Terrafirma might be already out of contention after falling to a 4-7 slate but head coach Ronald Tubid said he wants his players to use their final game as a springboard for the next conference.