Power move

Games today:
(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)
5:15 p.m. — Meralco vs Terrafirma
7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine
vs Titan Ultra
Meralco chases the No. 4 seed as it faces Terrafirma in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
Tip-off is at 5:15 p.m. as the Bolts look to clinch the last twice-to-beat advantage in the midseason conference.
NLEX, Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine are already assured of their playoff incentives with one more up for grabs.
On paper, Meralco has an edge as it is coming off a two-game winning streak, beating Blackwater, 108-93, last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
However, Chris Banchero said they can’t leave everything to chance, especially against a Terrafirma side that looks to end its campaign on a high note.
“We know how important it is to get into the top four,” Banchero said.
“We’ve been on the outside for the last few conferences, so to get into the top four would be a huge boost for our team. But we know that just because we have that we can’t let our guard down.”
Terrafirma might be already out of contention after falling to a 4-7 slate but head coach Ronald Tubid said he wants his players to use their final game as a springboard for the next conference.
“The good thing about the players is that they know they can compete. They know what they are capable of and they just need to embrace their roles,” said Tubid, who looks to bounce back after their 110-126 loss to San Miguel Beer last Wednesday in the same Manila venue.
“We need to mature as fast as possible because we are already competing against big teams.”
The second game will have Rain or Shine go up against Titan Ultra as it looks to improve its standing despite already earning a twice-to-beat advantage.
But all eyes will be on Meralco as it has two chances to clinch the coveted playoff bonus.
A win over the Dyip will give the Bolts some confidence heading to their final elimination game against Magnolia on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Should Meralco lose to Terrafirma, it needs to win over the Hotshots to secure the fourth seed and the twice-to-beat advantage.
Marvin Jones will be relied upon by the Bolts after scoring 26 points and 12 rebounds against Blackwater.
Mubashar Ali will be the Dyip’s anchor after dropping 28 points against the Beermen.