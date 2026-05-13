Phl turns summit into economic power play

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led ASEAN discussions calling for stronger regional coordination as oil prices, supply chains, and food systems came under pressure from tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The summit resulted in ASEAN moving toward a regional fuel reserve system and accelerated talks on the ASEAN Power Grid, a long-standing proposal aimed at interconnecting electricity networks across Southeast Asia.

“What we talked about was a fuel reserve,” Marcos said. “So when something like this happens again, there is a reserve that we can all avail of.”

The Philippines also secured broad support for a proposed ASEAN Maritime Center to be based in the country, aimed at strengthening maritime coordination, navigation safety, anti-smuggling operations, and regional cooperation in the South China Sea.

At the same time, Manila used the summit to deepen economic ties with Europe.