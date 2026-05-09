Leaders speak as one, finally

The economic community took concrete — while still largely framework level — steps toward greater energy, food and institutional resilience.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the 48th ASEAN Summit became a test of the region’s unity and resilience.

On the sidelines, Marcos and Vietnam’s Prime Minister Lê Minh Hêng agreed to establish a long-term rice trade mechanism to ensure a stable supply and strengthen food security cooperation, while expanding cooperation to address transnational crimes, including scam hubs and human trafficking.

One of the Philippines’ most significant contributions to maintaining peace in the region is taking the lead in the ASEAN Observer Team monitoring the Cambodia-Thailand border, elevating the country’s role as a regional security actor.

The President also, in meetings with the other heads of state, underlined the protection of migrant workers, which was particularly relevant given the large number of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East conflict zone, who are likely shifting to other regional opportunities.

The historic amendment to its charter strengthened the bloc by adopting the Cebu Protocol, marking the first change to the basic law since 2007.

The amendment was necessary to allow the region’s goal of deeper integration and the eventual inclusion of Timor-Leste in the bloc.

The ASEAN members also spoke as one, calling for peace and an immediate de-escalation of the tensions in the Middle East, as the bloc focused on practical, coordinated responses to global challenges, including rising oil prices, disrupted shipping routes and threats to food supply chains.

The leaders agreed on “gradually and strategically” reducing dependence on volatile fossil fuels by establishing a dedicated fuel reservoir, diversifying energy sources, expanding renewable energy and reinforcing frameworks such as the ASEAN Power Grid and the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline.

A significant move to ensure food security among ASEAN members was the strengthening of food security mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve, with economic ministers calling for a “consolidated regional strategy” to ensure coherent and timely responses.

President Marcos also unveiled the Philippines’ initiative — the Lead-Sail-Rise Framework, an integrated, action-oriented strategy that covers security, economics and people, which will enhance the relevance of the Economic Community.

The renewed push for a joint ASEAN-China Code of Conduct for the West Philippine Sea, which China’s impossible demands have blocked, has made considerable progress in mechanisms to help manage the friction, but not in resolving the territorial issues.

The 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu was significant in that ASEAN proved that it could respond with speed and unity to an external shock.

Its legacy will ultimately depend on whether the Lead-Sail-Rise framework will be meaningfully implemented by future chairs, or fades, as many ASEAN frameworks have, into well-worded declarations without a follow-through.