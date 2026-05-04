USABC backs Philippine ASEAN chair agenda

The plan, received by Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, is intended to help translate policy priorities into concrete economic outcomes as the country prepares to steer the regional bloc.

Business leaders said the initiative moves beyond dialogue, offering practical steps designed to strengthen ASEAN’s competitiveness and resilience. The recommendations were developed through a series of high-level consultations involving government officials and industry representatives.

“The Strategic Action Plan is an effort to contribute not only to problem-solving, but to policymaking, resilience-building, workforce development, and energy security—in other words, to be part of the solution at a systemic level,” said Brian McFeeters, interim president and chief executive officer of USABC.

The launch comes at a pivotal time, as the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship coincides with the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the United States and precedes ASEAN’s 60th year in 2027, adding weight to efforts to deepen regional cooperation.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. underscored the role of the private sector in driving growth, noting that governments set direction while businesses bring scale and speed.

“This is precisely why initiatives such as the Strategic Action Plan are so timely and important. Even amid uncertainty, it is heartening to see governments and businesses come together, not only to respond to challenges, but to shape solutions. It sends a strong signal to the world that ASEAN remains committed to working collectively, and that our partnerships are resilient even in difficult times,” the President emphasized.

Regional leaders echoed the call for deeper collaboration, particularly as supply chain disruptions, energy pressures, and digital transformation reshape economic priorities across Southeast Asia.

“The key to making ASEAN work is strengthening collaboration among countries — not working individually, but working together,” said Jose Ma. Concepcion III.

Officials said the focus now shifts to implementation, with agencies expected to align the plan’s proposals with national and regional strategies. The initiative also highlights growing coordination between governments and the private sector as ASEAN works toward a more integrated and resilient economic community.

With the Philippines set to take on a central leadership role, stakeholders said sustained cooperation will be critical to turning policy ambitions into measurable gains for businesses and communities across the region.