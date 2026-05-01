PhilHealth Gamot Program rolls out

During the ceremony, PhilHealth PRO III-B acting branch manager Arlan M. Granali stressed that the program is a critical component of strengthening community health services and reducing the financial burden of medical expenses on Filipino families.

Anabelle B. Imana, chief social insurance officer, led an information session during the event to explain the qualifications and application process. The initiative allows residents to access essential medications directly through accredited partner pharmacies.

Meantime, Baler Vice Mayor Denise Alyanna D. Angara expressed her support for the program, noting that the partnership with PhilHealth provides a vital safety net for the town’s residents.

Armando V. Trapago, president of the Baler Federation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association, also attended to voice his gratitude for the inclusion of the transport sector in such health initiatives.