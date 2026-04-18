BOL OF LIGHTNING: Bol erupts for 50, powers TNT past Titan Ultra

Bol willed the defending champion back from an eight-point deficit in the third quarter as the Tropang 5G improved to a 5-2 win-loss record despite missing the services of Jordan Heading and losing Calvin Oftana to an ejection in the opening period.

The 7-foot-3 reinforcement shot 21-of-34 from the field and grabbed 17 rebounds while adding six blocks, four assists and a steal for TNT, which committed 17 of its 18 turnovers in the first three quarters.

“We gave ourselves a chance to defend because even if we we’re missing shots, we’re not turning the ball over and when we forced Titan in a halfcourt set then we have better chances of defending them. I think that’s the story of the last quarter,” Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes said.

“In the first three quarters we kept throwing the ball away leading to Titan, I think they’re the No. 1 in the league in fastbreak points, so when you turn the ball over that really feeds into their game. So, in the fourth quarter we took better care of the ball, and we prevented them from getting out there and run,” he added.

Rey Nambatac was the only other TNT player in double figures with 12 points while Jayson Castro and Kevin Ferrer had seven and six points, respectively.

The Tropang 5G played without injured Heading before losing Oftana to a flagrant foul penalty 2 he committed with 4:53 in the first quarter.

Oftana inadvertently hit Mark Omega in the face with his fist as he lost the ball while going up for a driving layup. Omega did not come back to the game as a concussion precaution.

The Giant Risers went up, 68-60, with 1:43 left in the third quarter on a Michael Gilmore slamdunk. TNT answered with a 10-0 run punctuated by a Bol basket for a 70-68 lead to start the final canto.

Titan Ultra regained the lead, 78-73, before Bol scored 10 in the Tropang 5G’s decisive 12-0 run for an 85-78 advantage in the last 4:36. The Giant Risers would threaten one last time as Joshua Munzon nailed a trey to cut their deficit to 95-92 with 44 seconds left only for Castro to ice it on the foul line.