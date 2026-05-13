Viral Bulacan cop calls himself ‘disgrace’ to PNP

Police Corporal Jerome Dela Cruz, the Bulacan police officer caught in a viral video physically assaulting his live-in partner, described himself as a “bad example” and a disgrace to the service as he appealed to the public not to judge the entire Philippine National Police based on his actions.

During a press conference on Wednesday led by Rafael Vicente Calinisan, Dela Cruz admitted that his actions were unjustifiable and should serve as a lesson never to inflict violence, especially against women.

“Do not imitate this police officer. I am just a bad example — a disgrace. I do not represent the discipline, integrity and values that the PNP stands for. What happened is mine alone. It does not speak for every member of the force,” he said.

The police officer admitted that while he and his partner had experienced conflicts and personal struggles, these did not justify the assault.

“We went through so many problems, arguments and emotional difficulties. My mind was confused, and anger got the better of me — but there is no justification, no reason that makes hurting a woman right,” he said.

“The video shows everything clearly; I cannot deny it. I was wrong, and I take full responsibility.”

Dela Cruz also apologized to the National Police Commission and the PNP for damaging the image of the organization.

“You already carry so many serious problems and responsibilities. Yet here I am, adding to your load and shaming the uniform I swore to uphold. I am truly sorry,” he added.

For his part, Calinisan said authorities acted motu proprio immediately after the video surfaced online, without waiting for a formal complaint from the victim.

“The evidence is plain and undeniable. You do not need an expert to understand what happened,” Calinisan said.

“Because the act was committed by a uniformed personnel, we did not hesitate to step in. We have officially filed a criminal case before the PNP, while an administrative case has also been lodged here at NAPOLCOM.”

He added that authorities would ensure the police officer faces the full consequences of his actions under both criminal and administrative proceedings.

Calinisan also directed the Inspection, Investigation and Monitoring Services, headed by Edman Pares, to prepare the necessary affidavits and legal documents to ensure the swift processing of the cases.

NAPOLCOM emphasized that immediate action was necessary to remove “bad eggs” from the service while protecting the integrity of the majority of police officers.

Calinisan also urged the public to continue trusting the police force, saying the incident involved only one erring officer and should not define the entire organization.