NAPOLCOM launches probe into viral Bulacan cop assault case

During a press briefing at the NAPOLCOM central office in Quezon City on Wednesday, Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said the Commission’s Inspection, Monitoring, and Investigation Service had been directed to immediately conduct administrative proceedings against the police officer, regardless of whether the complainant withdraws from the case.

“Hindi po maaari na ang isang nakauniporme ay nambubugbog ng babae. Hindi natin papayagan na ang isang miyembro ng kapulisan ay manakit ng sinuman,” Calinisan said.

He added that police service is a continuing responsibility that does not end when an officer goes off duty.

“Noong sinuot nila ang uniporme, nanumpa silang maging lingkod-bayan araw-araw. Walang off duty sa pananagutan bilang pulis,” he said.

Calinisan also said Commissioners Josephus G. Angan and Beatrice Aurora A. Vega-Cancio were directed to review existing recruitment and screening procedures in the Philippine National Police Academy and among noncommissioned personnel to ensure future recruits possess integrity, discipline, and respect for human dignity.

NAPOLCOM stressed that while it recognizes the dedication of the majority of police officers, it will continue to impose sanctions against personnel whose actions damage the integrity of the police service and erode public trust.