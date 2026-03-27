‘Huwag Kang Titingin’: Gen Z horror film haunted by folklore

GMA Pictures teams up with Mentorque Productions for Huwag Kang Titingin, a spine-chilling entry that blends internet-era paranoia with age-old supernatural beliefs. The film premieres nationwide on 15 April.
Building on the success of past hits like KMJS: Gabi ng Lagim The Movie and Mallari, the latest offering dives into the dark side of viral trends — where a seemingly harmless online challenge spirals into something far more dangerous.
At the center of the story is a forbidden ritual designed to reach beyond the grave. When it resurfaces as a social media craze, thrill-seeking participants unknowingly unleash a sinister force that preys on the living. What begins as curiosity quickly turns into a fight for survival.
The film unfolds in the eerie town of San Antonio, where unsettling customs and shadowy spaces set the stage for horror. From dimly lit rooms to reflective surfaces that may hide more than they reveal, every corner becomes a potential gateway for something lurking just out of sight.
Leading the cast is Sofia Pablo, who plays Selene, a guarded older sister driven by guilt and a fierce need to protect her family. As terrifying events escalate, she is forced to confront long-buried truths. Opposite her is Allen Ansay as Badong, a quiet house helper whose silence conceals disturbing secrets.
They are joined by a young ensemble including Marco Masa, Charlie Fleming, Michael Sager, Kira Balinger, Josh Ford, Sean Lucas and Anthony Constantino, with a special appearance by Shuvee Etrata.
At the heart of the nightmare is the “Umaaligid,” a vengeful entity born from ritual and unresolved anguish. Rather than striking swiftly, it lingers — haunting its victims, invading their dreams and slowly pulling them into darkness.
The film is directed by Frasco Mortiz and written by Ays de Guzman, the creative force behind Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay. Together, they craft a story that merges supernatural dread with emotional stakes, offering a horror experience that feels both contemporary and deeply rooted in Filipino culture.