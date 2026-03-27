‘Huwag Kang Titingin’: Gen Z horror film haunted by folklore

At the center of the story is a forbidden ritual designed to reach beyond the grave. When it resurfaces as a social media craze, thrill-seeking participants unknowingly unleash a sinister force that preys on the living. What begins as curiosity quickly turns into a fight for survival.

The film unfolds in the eerie town of San Antonio, where unsettling customs and shadowy spaces set the stage for horror. From dimly lit rooms to reflective surfaces that may hide more than they reveal, every corner becomes a potential gateway for something lurking just out of sight.

Leading the cast is Sofia Pablo, who plays Selene, a guarded older sister driven by guilt and a fierce need to protect her family. As terrifying events escalate, she is forced to confront long-buried truths. Opposite her is Allen Ansay as Badong, a quiet house helper whose silence conceals disturbing secrets.

They are joined by a young ensemble including Marco Masa, Charlie Fleming, Michael Sager, Kira Balinger, Josh Ford, Sean Lucas and Anthony Constantino, with a special appearance by Shuvee Etrata.