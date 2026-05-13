Gabriella Carballo heads to Egypt for Miss Eco International

In a video posted on Instagram, the Filipina beauty queen asked for support and said she hopes to make the country proud during the competition.

Carballo also emphasized that she is aiming to secure a back-to-back victory for the Philippines following the win of Alexie Mae Caimoso of Iloilo City in the 2025 edition of the pageant.

Aside from being a beauty queen, Carballo is also a doctor and host who advocates for sustainable tourism, which aligns with the advocacy of the Miss Eco International pageant.

The coronation night of Miss Eco International 2026 is scheduled for 22 May.