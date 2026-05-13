DepEd rolls out procurement hub boosting textbook, tech contracts transparency

The Department of Education (DepEd) launched a centralized procurement dashboard Wednesday, allowing the public to track the agency’s spending on textbooks, technology and school infrastructure in real time.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the newly established Procurement Information Hub is designed to improve transparency and accountability.
The platform consolidates data from the DepEd Central Office into a single database, eliminating the need for stakeholders to search through disparate reports and documents.
The online dashboard provides detailed information on the total approved budget for contracts and the status of ongoing projects handled by the central office. It also allows users to track specific fund allocations authorized under the General Appropriations Act.
According to the department, the platform includes a gallery of awarded projects. This section features project titles, contract amounts, quantities, and key dates for awards and contract signings, along with the names of the winning bidders.
The hub also includes a reporting mechanism where the public can raise concerns regarding procurement activities, such as allegations of fraud or corruption.
It aligns with Republic Act 12009, also known as the New Government Procurement Act. The law seeks to modernize government processes and strengthen public trust through increased transparency in how taxpayer money is spent.