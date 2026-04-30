DepEd unveils AI suite to modernize school management

Speaking at the 2026 National Innovation Day, Angara cited that AI does not always have to be complex to change lives, emphasizing that simple, meaningful integrations can have the greatest impact.

The initiative is part of a broader digital transformation push supported by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

DepEd is currently collaborating with the Department of Science and Technology, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Department of Economy, Planning and Development.

At the center of these efforts is the Education Center for AI Research, or ECAIR, which is developing systems to unify fragmented data across the education sector. ECAIR managing director Erika Fille Legara said the primary challenge remains linking disconnected systems to improve planning and efficiency.

DepEd presented several specific AI-driven projects currently under development to address these needs.

Project DUNONG focuses on automating reporting and assessment tasks to reduce paperwork for school heads, while Project TALINO maps infrastructure gaps, such as classroom shortages and electrification needs, to guide government investments.

Other specialized tools include Project SIGLA, which is designed to detect early signs of malnutrition among students, and Project SABAY, which screens learners for reading and speech difficulties to facilitate early intervention.

Additionally, the agency introduced Project SALIKSEEK, a generative AI tool intended to provide rapid access to verified education data for policymakers.

Angara stressed that these projects are intended to be permanent systems rather than one-off solutions. He cited that the ultimate goal of the digital shift is to improve equity in the education system and ensure that reforms directly reach classrooms across the country.