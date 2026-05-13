Cheese is it

In 2026, brands are facing a new challenge in connecting with consumers. With shorter attention spans and endless scrolling on social media, messages can easily be overlooked within seconds. This shift has pushed brands to explore faster and more engaging ways to tell stories, leading to the growing popularity of vertical dramas across digital platforms.
For 45 years, Eden Cheese of Mondelez Philippines has remained a familiar staple in Filipino homes, adding a creamy and cheesy touch to both special occasions and everyday meals.
Over the years, the brand’s campaigns have resonated with families by highlighting heartfelt stories and meaningful moments shared around food.
In time for last Sunday’s Mother’s Day, Eden introduced a vertical mini series titled Cheese the One, directed by Dan Villegas and written by Juan Miguel Sevilla. The series follows a daughter in law struggling with her mother-in-law, who turns cooking into a competition for the affection of her son and even his own family. Packed with quirky moments and playful tension, the story delivers the kind of cinematic reactions audiences enjoy in short form content.
For Villegas, the project marked his directorial debut in the world of vertical shorts. He shared that one of the biggest challenges was adjusting the framing of scenes compared to traditional film formats, while also making sure the story moved quickly enough to capture attention within seconds to a minute. Despite the shorter runtime, the narrative still needed to deliver emotional beats and unexpected twists effectively.
According to Eden Cheese marketing manager Julius Marlon dela Cruz, the brand immediately saw the potential of the concept when it was first pitched. Beyond adapting to changing viewing habits, the miniseries also reflected how Eden continues to evolve through the years, especially with the introduction of its creamier and milkier product this year.
Whether it is for a special celebration, everyday meals, or school baon prepared with care, Eden Cheese continues to remind families that food becomes even more meaningful when made with a mother’s love.