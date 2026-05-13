Cheese is it

Over the years, the brand’s campaigns have resonated with families by highlighting heartfelt stories and meaningful moments shared around food.

In time for last Sunday’s Mother’s Day, Eden introduced a vertical mini series titled Cheese the One, directed by Dan Villegas and written by Juan Miguel Sevilla. The series follows a daughter in law struggling with her mother-in-law, who turns cooking into a competition for the affection of her son and even his own family. Packed with quirky moments and playful tension, the story delivers the kind of cinematic reactions audiences enjoy in short form content.

For Villegas, the project marked his directorial debut in the world of vertical shorts. He shared that one of the biggest challenges was adjusting the framing of scenes compared to traditional film formats, while also making sure the story moved quickly enough to capture attention within seconds to a minute. Despite the shorter runtime, the narrative still needed to deliver emotional beats and unexpected twists effectively.