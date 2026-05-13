Grazing board for the win

Running out of ideas to create unique, I-made-an-effort moments to celebrate special occasions? Make your own birthday “salubong for the family, for example, where the star of the table is La Petit Fromagerie’s Focaccia Board. A selection of premium cheeses and charcuterie are nestled into pockets in freshly baked focaccia, made using only the best ingredients.
Think of it as the bread-forward version of a grazing board, and a very tasty one at that — simply to resist. And so easy to serve, too. La Petite Fromagerie continues its mission of bringing curated cheese experiences to Filipino homes, making everyday moments and special occasions alike more meaningful through food.