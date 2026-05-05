Carmona makes Philta netfest QF

Lyraveth Rabor and Mercy Joie Pinili also marched to the next round of the Group 1 category event supported by Tecnifibre.

Rabor outlasted Mikaela Louise Ragandac, 7-6 (8), 1-6 (10-8), to advance against Donna Mae Diamante.

Pinili downed April Kirsten Loyao, 6-0, 6-1, to set up a quarterfinal duel with Gesellyn Constancio.

In the girls’ U16 division, Alexa Mae Empalmado prevailed over Cristina Torres, 7-6 (4), 6-4, to join Mitchellen Cruspero, Princess Aquisha Obeniana, Molly Heloise Tan and Rylie Raine Villamor in the quarterfinals.

First-round winners in the girls’ U14 division were Maria Lucia Dominique Calingasan, Merryl Stefanny Joy Monte, Annabel Savello, Arriana Tiongco, Julienne Tampos, Jerelyn Enyong and Khia Villarmente.