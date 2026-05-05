Carmona makes Philta netfest QF

Jamie Nathalie Carmona defeated Luigi Beatrice Mongcal, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4, to reach the girls’ U18 quarterfinals in the Philta Age Group Championships at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental late Monday.
The 18-year-old Carmona, a senior high school graduate from Colegio de Sto. Tomas Recoletos, will face Queen Villa, who walked over Beianne Christine Palomares.
Lyraveth Rabor and Mercy Joie Pinili also marched to the next round of the Group 1 category event supported by Tecnifibre.
Rabor outlasted Mikaela Louise Ragandac, 7-6 (8), 1-6 (10-8), to advance against Donna Mae Diamante.
Pinili downed April Kirsten Loyao, 6-0, 6-1, to set up a quarterfinal duel with Gesellyn Constancio.
In the girls’ U16 division, Alexa Mae Empalmado prevailed over Cristina Torres, 7-6 (4), 6-4, to join Mitchellen Cruspero, Princess Aquisha Obeniana, Molly Heloise Tan and Rylie Raine Villamor in the quarterfinals.
First-round winners in the girls’ U14 division were Maria Lucia Dominique Calingasan, Merryl Stefanny Joy Monte, Annabel Savello, Arriana Tiongco, Julienne Tampos, Jerelyn Enyong and Khia Villarmente.