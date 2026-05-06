Bugna storms into Philta netfest semis

Kathyrine Bugna drubbed Khia Villarmente, 6-2, 6-1, Tuesday to book a semis ticket in the girls’ U14 division in the Philta Age Group Championships Tuesday at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental.
Bugna will face Julienne Tampos, who scored a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jeralyn Enyong.
In other results, Maria Lucia Dominique Calingasan prevailed over Merryl Stefanny Joy Monte, 6-1, 3-6 (10-1), to advance against Arriana Tiongco, who demolished Annabel Savello, 6-0, 6-0.
Meanwhile, Zhynaiah Faye Gargaceran stunned Princess Gabrielle Norbe, 6-4, 6-2, to reach the U12 quarterfinals in the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.
Garceran will be up against Cassandra Athena Kate Lanterna, who walked over Faith Krystelle Banico.
Lanterna, meanwhile, got a free ride to the U16 semis following a no-show by Kathlyn Ann Bugna, who bagged three titles at the Bagong Pilipinas netfest in Manila last Monday.