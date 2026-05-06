Bugna storms into Philta netfest semis

Kathyrine Bugna drubbed Khia Villarmente, 6-2, 6-1, Tuesday to book a semis ticket in the girls’ U14 division in the Philta Age Group Championships Tuesday at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental.

Bugna will face Julienne Tampos, who scored a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jeralyn Enyong.