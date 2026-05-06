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Bugna storms into Philta netfest semis

TENNIS
TENNISPhoto courtesy of Canva
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Kathyrine Bugna drubbed Khia Villarmente, 6-2, 6-1, Tuesday to book a semis ticket in the girls’ U14 division in the Philta Age Group Championships Tuesday at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental.

Bugna will face Julienne Tampos, who scored a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jeralyn Enyong. 

TENNIS
Bugna dominates Bagong Pilipinas tilt

In other results, Maria Lucia Dominique Calingasan prevailed over Merryl Stefanny Joy Monte, 6-1, 3-6 (10-1), to advance against Arriana Tiongco, who demolished Annabel Savello, 6-0, 6-0. 

Meanwhile, Zhynaiah Faye Gargaceran stunned Princess Gabrielle Norbe, 6-4, 6-2, to reach the U12 quarterfinals in the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre. 

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Bugna sizzles with Capiztahan triple crown

Garceran will be up against Cassandra Athena Kate Lanterna, who walked over Faith Krystelle Banico.

Lanterna, meanwhile, got a free ride to the U16 semis following a no-show by Kathlyn Ann Bugna, who bagged three titles at the Bagong Pilipinas netfest in Manila last Monday. 

Philta Age Group Championships 2026
Philippine junior tennis U14 results
Kathyrine Bugna tennis semifinals
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