La Salle nears UAAP sweep

Buenaventura led the Fighting Maroons’ rally with a 73, backed by Miggy Roque’s 75 and Emilio Carpio’s 78. Ateneo stayed third at 704 after a 233 led by Juan Escano’s 74.

In the women’s division, Lua reclaimed the solo lead despite struggling on the rain-soaked back nine. She carded an 85 for a 250 total, one shot ahead of teammate Alexa Dacanay, who also faltered late for an 83 and 251 aggregate.

Lua appeared headed for a comfortable lead after a birdie on No. 13 but dropped six strokes over her final five holes as heavy rain disrupted play and affected conditions.

“I had a more difficult time reading the greens, and when it rained at the back nine, we lost momentum,” Lua said.

Still, the Lady Archers remained firmly in control of the team competition. Counting Jasmine Yusay’s 97, La Salle posted a 265 for a 788 total, 15 strokes clear of Ateneo’s 803.

UP stood at 855, while UST and Adamson trailed at 969 and 1,113, respectively.

“We’ll try to finish strong and do our best,” Lua said as La Salle closed in on a sweep of all four titles in golf’s first appearance as a UAAP demonstration sport.