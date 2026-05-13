Alas faces major revamp

Even Alas Pilipinas coach Tai Bundit will not be around in the Women’s Cup after suffering an accident in Bangkok. He will be out for at least two to three months after sustaining an open fracture in his foot.

“What happened to Coach Tai is really unfortunate. Sadly, he’ll be out for around two to three months, so he definitely won’t be available for the AVC Women’s Cup. Most likely, he’ll only return by the SEA V.League,” Liao said.

Despite the overhaul, Liao said newly crowned De La Salle University stars Angel Canino, Shevana Laput and Amie Provido are open to joining the program based on his recent discussions with the team.

Reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura is also willing to see action despite still recovering from an injury.

“Nitura is injured right now but still wants to play. As for the Akari players — Alba, Sharma and Jazareno — we haven’t gotten replies yet. But I was able to talk to Jazareno during the All-Star event in Candon, and she said she’s willing to play,” Liao said.

Liao added that the federation has already reached out to new prospects from the UAAP, National Collegiate Athletic Association, and Premier Volleyball League, with training set to begin on Monday.