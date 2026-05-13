Alas faces major revamp

Liao also revealed that Alyssa Solomon, who recently played for Osaka Marvelous in the V.League, informed the federation that she plans to return to the national team next year.

“Jia already replied to Ricky Palou and said she won’t be playing. Same with Maddie. Taj, the team manager, has been the one contacting the players and updating me on who accepted and who declined,” said Liao, worried over lack of commitment of some of the best players in the country.

“Even Belen said no. Solomon said maybe next year instead.”

Also unavailable from the core that represented the country in recent international tournaments are Vanie Gandler, Justine Jazareno, Eya Laure, Alleiah Malaluan, and Mars Alba, who were part of the country’s recent Southeast Asian Games campaign.

Even Alas Pilipinas coach Tai Bundit will not be around in the Women’s Cup after suffering an accident in Bangkok. He will be out for at least two to three months after suffering an open fracture in his foot.

“What happened to Coach Tai is really unfortunate. Sadly, he’ll be out for around two to three months, so he definitely won’t be available for the AVC Women’s Cup. Most likely, he’ll only return by the SEA V.League,” Liao said.

Despite the overhaul, Liao said newly crowned De La Salle University stars Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, and Amie Provido are open to joining the program based on his recent discussions with the team.

Reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura is also willing to see action despite still recovering from an injury.

“Nitura is injured right now but still wants to play. As for the Akari players—Alba, Sharma, and Jazareno—we haven’t gotten replies yet. But I was able to talk to Jazareno during the All-Star event in Candon, and she said she’s willing to play,” Liao said.

Liao added that the federation has already reached out to new prospects from the UAAP, National Collegiate Athletic Association, and Premier Volleyball League, with training set to begin on Monday.