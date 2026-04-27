De Guzman, Gandler lead Alas Pilipinas pool

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is eyeing 27 players from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to be part of the Alas Pilipinas training pool that will compete in the AVC Women’s Cup from 6 to 14 June in Candon City.
New Alas Pilipinas coach Tai Bundit is expected to begin training in early May, building around the national team core that has represented the country in international competitions over the past two years, along with new additions.
Leading the pool are captain Jia de Guzman and newly crowned PVL Most Valuable Player Vanie Gandler, alongside top rookie Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Eya Laure, Alleiah Millan, Mars Alba, Maddie Madayag, Fifi Sharma, Justine Jazareno, and Jen Nierva.
Veteran opposite Kianna Dy gets a national team pool invite for the first time since 2021, while Erika Santos, Jean Asis and Riza Nogales also earned call-ups.
UAAP stars Shaina Nitura, Angel Canino and Amie Provido are also included as well as Shevana Laput, Sam Cantada, Shaira Jardio, Arah Panique, Tin Ubaldo, Jaz Ellarina and Nina Ytang.
Meanwhile, Zam Nolasco and Vanessa Sarie are the NCAA players who were selected to be part of the pool.