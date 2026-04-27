De Guzman, Gandler lead Alas Pilipinas pool

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is eyeing 27 players from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to be part of the Alas Pilipinas training pool that will compete in the AVC Women’s Cup from 6 to 14 June in Candon City.

New Alas Pilipinas coach Tai Bundit is expected to begin training in early May, building around the national team core that has represented the country in international competitions over the past two years, along with new additions.