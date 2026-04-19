Homeward in art: Lopez collection returns to Iloilo with stories of women and migration

Running until 6 June, the exhibition gathers paintings from the Lopez Museum and Library, curated to foreground stories of the Filipino diaspora — often told in fragments, and just as often left at the margins.

Mercedes “Cedie” Lopez-Vargas, executive director of the museum, framed the exhibition as both recovery and recognition.

“The exhibit is a cultural event — more aptly, a celebration of stories that are very Filipino, but often overlooked in national narratives — stories of women and migrants,” she said during the launch. “Here, history and culture meet art, and speak to the realities of the Filipino today.”

The works trace a quiet but persistent thread: artists as travelers, and the Filipino as a people shaped by movement. Across canvases, departure and return, distance and memory, become recurring motifs.

Lopez-Vargas also underscored the “soft power” of art — its ability to inspire, educate, and connect across generations without spectacle.