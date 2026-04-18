Sea of resilience: Josephine Turalba’s triumphant return to Art Basel Hong Kong

With a sophisticated interplay of leather, grommets and reclaimed metals, Turalba reimagined aquatic life through a hydro-feminist lens, transforming materials of discord into symbols of resilience.

Beyond the aesthetics, the well-attended and successful showcase solidified Turalba’s status as a formidable force in the global art circuit. By juxtaposing fluid silhouettes with industrial textures, she sparked a vital dialogue on the persistent nature of conquest and authority.