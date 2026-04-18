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Sea of resilience: Josephine Turalba’s triumphant return to Art Basel Hong Kong

Beyond the aesthetics, the well-attended and successful showcase solidified Turalba’s status as a formidable force in the global art circuit.
JOSEPHINE Turalba on exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong 2026.
JOSEPHINE Turalba on exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong 2026.
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Josephine Turalba’s triumphant return to Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 was an outstanding exposition in visual storytelling.

Anchoring on the 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, her suite of mixed-media works — “Waterworks,” “PolySea,” “Fins and Verdicts” and “Strait Lines” — dove deep into the geopolitical tides of the West Philippine Sea.

JOSEPHINE Turalba on exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong 2026.
Josephine Turalba returns to Art Basel Hong Kong with new works

With a sophisticated interplay of leather, grommets and reclaimed metals, Turalba reimagined aquatic life through a hydro-feminist lens, transforming materials of discord into symbols of resilience.

Beyond the aesthetics, the well-attended and successful showcase solidified Turalba’s status as a formidable force in the global art circuit. By juxtaposing fluid silhouettes with industrial textures, she sparked a vital dialogue on the persistent nature of conquest and authority.

JOSEPHINE Turalba on exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong 2026.
Tacloban story in motion as Jacqy Gulrajani costume channels strength through water

As a scuba diver, photographer, educator and multidisciplinary visionary, Turalba more than creates art; she crafts a compelling narrative that demands empathy for our natural world. Her presence in Hong Kong underscored the burgeoning influence of Philippine contemporary art, leaving an indelible mark on the international stage as a true inspiration and a relentless purveyor of truth.

CURATOR Caroline Ha Thuc.
CURATOR Caroline Ha Thuc.
TOTI Turalba and curator Miguel Rosales.
TOTI Turalba and curator Miguel Rosales.
ALICIA Colby Sy and Edward Lim.
ALICIA Colby Sy and Edward Lim.
ARTISTS Gerry Tan and Lenore Lim.
ARTISTS Gerry Tan and Lenore Lim.
JUHA Turalba and Cong. Javi Benitez.
JUHA Turalba and Cong. Javi Benitez.
ARI Turalba and Nawapooh Sae-tang of Tang Chang Collection, Thailand.
ARI Turalba and Nawapooh Sae-tang of Tang Chang Collection, Thailand.
THE artist with Katie de Tilly, 10 Chancery Lane Gallery owner.
THE artist with Katie de Tilly, 10 Chancery Lane Gallery owner.
ARTIST Ged Merino.
ARTIST Ged Merino.
GEORGE de Tilly, 10 Chancery Lane Gallery.
GEORGE de Tilly, 10 Chancery Lane Gallery.
PRINCESS Banal-Russell, Debbie Tan and Jay Sy.
PRINCESS Banal-Russell, Debbie Tan and Jay Sy.
KEITH, Sri, and Tasha Roy
KEITH, Sri, and Tasha Roy
RISSA Murga
RISSA Murga
Art Basel Hong Kong
Josephine Turalba
mixed-media collection

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