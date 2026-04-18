Sea of resilience: Josephine Turalba’s triumphant return to Art Basel Hong Kong

Josephine Turalba’s triumphant return to Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 was an outstanding exposition in visual storytelling.
Anchoring on the 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, her suite of mixed-media works — “Waterworks,” “PolySea,” “Fins and Verdicts” and “Strait Lines” — dove deep into the geopolitical tides of the West Philippine Sea.
With a sophisticated interplay of leather, grommets and reclaimed metals, Turalba reimagined aquatic life through a hydro-feminist lens, transforming materials of discord into symbols of resilience.
Beyond the aesthetics, the well-attended and successful showcase solidified Turalba’s status as a formidable force in the global art circuit. By juxtaposing fluid silhouettes with industrial textures, she sparked a vital dialogue on the persistent nature of conquest and authority.
As a scuba diver, photographer, educator and multidisciplinary visionary, Turalba more than creates art; she crafts a compelling narrative that demands empathy for our natural world. Her presence in Hong Kong underscored the burgeoning influence of Philippine contemporary art, leaving an indelible mark on the international stage as a true inspiration and a relentless purveyor of truth.