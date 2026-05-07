Gregorio eyes bigger, more competitive bikefest

“Imagine, now we have this Tour of Luzon. Then, you have the Tour of Langkawi and then there is also the Tour of Timor. If we can combine those, then it is a great cycling program,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gregorio was satisfied with the traction and interest that the Tour of Luzon has generated on different social media platforms just halfway through the 14-stage event.

“Last year, we had 103 million views, if I am not mistaken. But when I checked yesterday, we already had 90 million views. We are only at Stage 8. We are still going to Pangasinan, we are still going to Baguio,” he said.

“As I said, my target, my challenge to everyone, is 100 million views. But compared to last year, maybe this is three times more,” Gregorio added.

“So, I am really very happy with this result.”