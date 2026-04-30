'If Wishes Could Kill': Where every desire comes at a fatal cost

What if every wish you made came true — at a deadly price?
Netflix is venturing into darker teen storytelling with If Wishes Could Kill, its first Korean young adult horror series, which premiered globally on 24 April.
The series follows a mysterious app called Girigo that grants any wish. However, it takes something far more valuable in return: your life.
Set in Seorin High School, it follows Yoo Se Ah, Lim Na Ri, Kim Geon Woo, Kang Ha Joon, and Choi Hyeong Wook as they are pulled into a growing nightmare after their wishes begin coming true. What starts as curiosity soon turns into panic when a 24-hour death countdown appears, setting off a chain of eerie and unexplained events.
Directed by Park Youn Seo, known for Kingdom Season 2 and Moving, the series builds tension through unsettling visuals and psychological horror, while also drawing from Korean shamanism. Rooted in ancient belief systems led by mudang or shamans, these rituals are traditionally used for spiritual protection and cleansing.
All episodes of If Wishes Could Kill are now available for streaming on Netflix.