Three most wanted persons arrested in PRO-1 manhunt operations

In San Fernando, operatives from the City of San Fernando Police Station, along with regional intelligence and support units, served a warrant of arrest against a 36-year-old construction worker tagged as the top most wanted person in La Union. The suspect is facing two counts of qualified rape involving a minor.

Meanwhile, two other suspects identified as the first and second most wanted persons in San Manuel were arrested in a separate operation conducted by local and regional police units. The suspects, aged 64 and 59, were both wanted for murder charges.

Police said all arrested individuals are now under the custody of the respective police stations for documentation and proper legal procedures.

Police Regional Office 1 Regional Director lauded the operating units for the successful operations, saying the arrests demonstrate intensified intelligence efforts and strengthened coordination among police units in pursuing wanted persons across the region.

The official also emphasized that authorities will continue conducting manhunt operations to ensure suspects facing serious criminal charges are brought before the courts.