Cops nab top wanted man, 3 others

Abrajano was arrested at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, where he was undergoing medical treatment. He faces warrants for qualified rape of a minor and two counts of acts of lasciviousness, with no bail recommended for the rape case.

In a separate operation, Laoag City police and the 101st Regional Mobile Force Battalion arrested Paciencia Gomez-Mandac, 81, and Rogelio Yumul Gomez, 61, both wanted for perjury. Bail was set at P48,000 each.

The two were brought to hospital for medical examination before turnover to the court.

Earlier that day, May Anne Joy Maranion Corpuz, 30, voluntarily surrendered to police in Pinili for qualified theft, with bail set at P30,000.

Police said the series of arrests is part of their continuing campaign against wanted persons under Oplan Lambat-Sibat.