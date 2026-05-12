PDEA RO1 arrests resurgent drug personality in Currimao, Ilocos Norte buy-bust operation

Authorities identified the suspect as a 40-year-old resident of Barangay San Simeon who was categorized as a High-Value Target (HVT)-Resurgent, referring to an individual previously involved in illegal drug activities who allegedly returned to the drug trade.

Confiscated during the operation were approximately one gram of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P6,800, along with 16 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected illegal drugs. Investigators said one sachet was sold to an undercover operative while 15 additional sachets were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Also seized were a black purse, a Vivo Android cellphone, and a black-and-white Honda Click motorcycle believed to have been used in the illegal activity.

PDEA Regional Director Julius M. Paderes commended the operating units for the successful operation and emphasized the agency’s intensified campaign against returning drug offenders.

“Today’s success is a direct manifestation of our synchronized coordinative strike strategy. We are not merely conducting arrests; we are dismantling the hope of resurgent criminals to find a foothold in our region,” Paderes said.

The suspect is now facing charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165.



