High-value drug suspect nabbed in Ilocos Sur

The suspect, identified as Stephen Ferrer Riego De Dios, a resident of Dolores, Taytay, Rizal, was apprehended between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. during the buy-bust operation.

De Dios, who is reportedly affiliated with the Sputnik Gang and listed as a high-value target, was arrested after selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative in an operation conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 1.

Seized from the suspect were approximately 100.94 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street drug price of ₱686,392. The illegal drugs were contained in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, including the buy-bust item and additional quantities in his possession.

Authorities also recovered several non-drug items, including a marked ₱1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, ₱500 in personal cash, a small white envelope, a black belt bag, and a black Nike backpack.

Police said the inventory and marking of the seized items were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, in compliance with standard operating procedures. The entire operation was documented using body-worn cameras.

Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion, provincial director of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office (ISPPO), said the operation resulted in the removal of another more than half a million pesos worth of illegal drugs from circulation.

“This is another significant recovery, with over ₱600,000 worth of shabu prevented from reaching the streets. This operation reflects the continuing dedication of our police officers to secure and serve the people, and to ensure that those involved in the illegal drug trade are held accountable,” Asuncion said.

The arrested suspect is now under police custody and is facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.