High-value drug suspect nabbed

The suspect, identified as Stephen Ferrer Riego De Dios, a resident of Dolores, Taytay, Rizal, was arrested between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 1.

Police said De Dios is allegedly affiliated with the Sputnik Gang and listed as a high-value target.

Seized from the suspect were about 100.94 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P686,392. The drugs were contained in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, including the buy-bust item and additional items recovered from his possession.

Authorities also recovered a marked P1,000 bill used in the operation, P500 in cash, a small white envelope, a black belt bag, and a black Nike backpack.

Police said inventory and marking of evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, in line with standard operating procedures. The operation was documented using body-worn cameras.

Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office Director Col. Agosto Asuncion said the operation prevented over P600,000 worth of illegal drugs from reaching the streets.

“This is another significant recovery of illegal drugs. This operation reflects the continued dedication of our police officers to serve and protect the public and ensure that those involved in the drug trade are held accountable,” Asuncion said.

The suspect is now in police custody and will face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.