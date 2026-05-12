P3.8M unregistered pet food seized in Bulacan

The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects, and the confiscation of pet foods, treats and other pet products, which included 380 boxes containing 456,060 sachets of cat sticks; 37,767 cans of assorted pet food; 3,500 packs of meat paste; and parcels containing canned pet products ready for delivery - all valued at P3,800,000.00.

A report that reached Police Maj. Gen. Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG stated that the arrested suspects "Liza" warehouse manager and supervisor, and employees "Ed" and "Arni" all of legal age were caught while in possession, and control, storing and offering for sale the pet products without the required registration and certification from from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), rendering their activities illegal.

Morico stated that pursuant to Republic Act No. 12308 (Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act),

The State advances the animal industry through robust regulatory and development institutions, adequate resources for production support, especially for small farmers and producers, sound laws and regulations, effective coordination and collaboration with stakeholders, and credible standards and measures for safety and quality of animal products.

The primary purpose of the law is to modernize and strengthen the Philippine livestock, poultry, and dairy (LPD) industries to enhance domestic food security, boost farmer incomes, and improve global market competitiveness.

Engaging in the manufacture, importation, sale, or distribution of feeds and feeding stuff, veterinary drugs or products, veterinary devices, or veterinary biological products, without having first registered in the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), is a violation of the law.