P4.5M tampered LPG seized in Bataan

Around P4.5-million worth of tampered and counterfeit LPG cylinders were seized by the authorities in the town of Mariveles, Bataan on 24 April.
According to the police, operatives from RSOG-RID3, CIDG Bataan PFU, and Mariveles MPS conducted a buy-bust operation following a complaint, which led to the discovery of an ongoing refilling and alteration of LPG cylinders.
Seized during the operation were hundreds of LPG cylinders of various sizes, a delivery truck loaded with tampered containers, refilling equipment, and materials used for resealing—amounting to an estimated P4.5 million.
Illegal LPG trade in the Philippines is a high-risk criminal activity primarily regulated under Republic Act No. 11592 (the LPG Industry Regulation Act) and Batas Pambansa Blg. 33.
Law enforcement, led by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), conducts frequent crackdowns—known as "Oplan Ligas"—against unauthorized refilling, underfilling, and illegal distribution of LPG cylinders.
Data highlights, often from seizures, show instances like 234 illegal tanks seized in Bulacan/Iloilo, P1.3M in illegal products seized in Bacolod, and deadly fires caused by illegal butane in Cebu.