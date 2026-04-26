P4.5M tampered LPG seized in Bataan

Around P4.5-million worth of tampered and counterfeit LPG cylinders were seized by the authorities in the town of Mariveles, Bataan on 24 April.

According to the police, operatives from RSOG-RID3, CIDG Bataan PFU, and Mariveles MPS conducted a buy-bust operation following a complaint, which led to the discovery of an ongoing refilling and alteration of LPG cylinders.