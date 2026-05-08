P30M illegal food items, machineries seized in Pampanga

Some P30-million worth of food manufacturing equipment and finished goods were seized at a facility in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 6 May 6.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the authorities implemented a court-issued search warrant that resulted in the arrest of one individual.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court in San Fernando City, and was implemented by the CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, with support from regional intelligence units, local police, and regulatory agencies.

One male individual was arrested during the operation, while other identified incorporators were not present and will be subject to further legal proceedings.

Authorities secured various production equipment and materials, including storage tanks, mixing and blending systems, boilers, filtration units, and finished food extract products. All items remain secured on-site to preserve evidence.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., said the operation reflects the organization’s commitment to lawful and professional enforcement.

"Ang ganitong operasyon ay patunay na tuloy-tuloy ang ating kampanya para protektahan ang publiko. We remain firm but fair in enforcing the law," he said.