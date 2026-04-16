Meralco, NLEX put hot streaks at stake

Both riding the crest of a three-game roll, it will be an unpredictable main game at 7:30 p.m., primed by a clash between slumping squads Phoenix and Blackwater at 5:15 p.m.

Sitting behind quarterfinals-bound and unbeaten Rain or Shine, the Bolts and Road Warriors aim to extend their romp to draw closer to the playoffs and in the process better their chances of vying for the coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the second round.

NLEX is coming off a 106-97 victory over listless guest team Macau last Tuesday, adding the Black Knights to its earlier conquests of Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix.

Road Warriors head coach Jong Uichico, however, braces for a tough grind against an equally dangerous Meralco side.

“Meralco’s always a tough team to play. They’ve got bigs. They’ve got guards that can score. We saw their last game, so we’ll see how we can defend them. They can score and they can defend also,” Uichico said.

NLEX will be relying on import Cady Lalanne to deliver his usual average of 26.0 points and 15.0 rebounds per game.

However, Lalanne knows he’ll be a marked man as the Bolts are very much familiar with his game when he was loaned to Meralco during its campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

“They’re a good team. We just got to be prepared to play them. They’ve got great players over there. I’ve played with them, so I know some of the guys. I kind of have an idea of what they’re going to do on defense for me, too,” he said.

“So, it’s going to be a good game. Just looking forward to playing them.”

Backstopping Lalanne is a solid Road Warriors local crew led by Robert Bolick, Schonny Winston, JB Bahio and Kevin Alas.

Well-rested after outplaying Macau, 115-110, the Bolts march back into action brimming with confidence behind a perfect-fit import in Marvin Jones, who averaged 24.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per outing.

“He’s had a big impact on us. He’s played all over the world. He hasn’t been used to this many minutes, but he fits in,” Meralco coach Luigi Trillo said.

“He fits in our culture in terms of not having just one guy dominate, and I think because he understands the game, I think the reason why some of these other guys (locals) have had big games is because of him. He knows when to move the ball. He knows when to spot what to do, and when you see four or five guys in the points that have more than double figures, that means that the ball is moving around,” Trillo added.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Masters try to snap a two-game skid and get back on track in tightening race for a quarters seat.