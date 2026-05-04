Tropang 5G target ‘Q’ berth

With a 6-4 win-loss record, TNT needs just one win to avoid any scenarios that could hamper its title defense.

But after a heartbreaking 97-100 loss to Phoenix Super LPG last Friday, head coach Chot Reyes rued their decision-making down the stretch.

“That was five straight possessions where our import didn’t touch the ball. Bad decision after bad decision,” said Reyes, who got 30 points and 20 rebounds from 7-foot-3 star Bol Bol.

“When that happened, we paid the price. For some reason, we just didn’t make good decisions on the court.”

Meanwhile, Magnolia is coming off a convincing 135-98 victory over Titan Ultra and hopes to sustain its momentum.

Hotshots head coach LA Tenorio reminded his wards to stay hungry, as they hold a 5-5 record and any misstep could send them heading to the beach in this import-laden conference.

“I always remind the team that every game now is very important. The good thing is we still control our own destiny,” Tenorio said.

“We just have to take care of each game. Let’s see what happens at the end of the eliminations. As long as we take care of our last two games — and those are really tough ones.”

Clint Chapman led Magnolia with 31 points and eight rebounds against the Giant Risers, but they are in must-win mode if they want to reach the quarterfinals.

In the first game of the day’s double-header, NLEX looks to solidify its hold on the top spot by facing the hapless Titan Ultra at 5:15 p.m.

Already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage, clinching the No. 1 seed would be the icing on the cake for the Road Warriors, as they would face the eighth-seeded team in the playoffs.

But all eyes are on TNT as it tries to avoid elimination.

A win would secure the Tropang 5G a spot in the quarterfinals and keep them from relying on other teams to advance to the postseason.

Calvin Oftana will be leaned on after firing 22 points for TNT the last time.

Zav Lucero will be the player to watch for Magnolia after scoring 19 points against Titan Ultra.