More than 4,000 dialysis patients receive aid from DSWD, Pampanga LGU

"Hindi man madaling harapin ang hirap ng dialysis — mula sa pagod, pangamba, at gastusin — nais iparamdam ng Kapitolyo na hindi nag-iisa ang bawat pasyente sa kanilang laban," the governor said.

Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Board Members Atty. Claire Lim and Dr. Kaye Naguit, and PSWDO Officer Fe Manarang also took part in the distribution activities.

Governor Pineda said that hospitals and medical facilities in the provincd are currently being constructed to make medical services accessible to every Kapampangans. These include hospitals in Bacolor, San Luis and Arayat.

Aside from the P4,000 financial assistance from the DSWD, beneficiaries also received half cavan of rice.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Government will soon open the P50-million diagnostic building located inside the Lubao Municipal Complex.

This was bared by the governor during a medical mission in hmthe second district of Pampanga on Friday.

Governor Pineda said that the Provincial Government plans to open the diagnostic building this coming July, and will provide various free laboratory procedures such as blood chemistry, X-ray, 2D echo, mammogram, CT scan, ultrasound, and other services to the residents of the second district of Pampanga.

Governor Pineda believes that thru regular consultation and lab tests, illnesses can be detected early and prevented as part of the "Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program."

Aside from the free consultation, maintenance medicines and food packs were given to beneficiaries.