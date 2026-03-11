MERALCO ACCELERATES INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES TO SUPPORT GROWING POWER DEMAND

Even without distribution rate increases in over a decade, Meralco continues to invest billions in system upgrades across its franchise area to reinforce supply security, support industrial corridors, and prepare the network for a more digital and decentralized energy future.

IMPROVING SERVICE RELIABILITY, STABILITY

Last year, Meralco invested heavily in projects geared towards enhancing grid reliability, operational resilience, and increasing capacity across its franchise area.

From October to December alone, it energized six major capital expenditure (capex) projects spanning urban centers in Mega Manila and high-growth areas in Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna.

To boost reliability in the northern portion of its franchise area, the power distributor energized the new Cruz-Na-Daan (CND) — Alagao 69-kilovolt (kV) Line 2 in Bulacan.

The 25.26-kilometer transmission line, which connects the Alagao Switching Station to the CND Substation, enables the delivery of more stable, resilient and dependable power service to both residential and industrial customers in San Ildefonso, including Eagle Cement Corporation and Solid North Minerals Corporation.

Meralco also upgraded its Camarin Substation to enhance service reliability and stability in Caloocan City and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The upgrade will support growing power demand in North Caloocan and portions of San Jose del Monte, including Maynilad Water Services — La Mesa Water, SM Deparo, SM City San Jose del Monte, Regan Industrial Sales Inc., and Converge J3 Caloocan DC.