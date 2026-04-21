MMSU VetMed dispatches second group of students for Indonesia immersion

In a move to broaden global learning opportunities, the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) has sent its second batch of veterinary medicine students to Universitas Brawijaya (UB) in Malang City, Indonesia. The group is participating in the Brawijaya International Student Mobility Awards (BISMA) scheduled from 12 to 19 April.

The MMSU delegation is composed of third-year veterinary medicine students Brenda Gayle Bayani, Jorryn Wayne Repato, Angela Lorenzo, Reo Shannon Rangcapan, Angelo Jay Pedro, and John Cyruz Portugal.