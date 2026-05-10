Six MMSU graduates receive cash incentives after landing in Top 10 of Pharmacists Licensure Exam

Leading the successful examinees was Kyla Camille Ortal, who secured second place in the examination, while Hendrix Rob Cleto ranked third. Both topnotchers received cash incentives amounting to P80,000 each under the university’s enhanced incentive program for board examination achievers.

Also honored were Gizelle Dhaye Damo, who placed seventh; Sofia Peralta, eighth; Jelsey Miarah Velo, ninth; and Cyrus Strauss Opeña, tenth. Each of them received P40,000 in cash incentives from the university.

The incentive checks were personally awarded by MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr., together with Office of Student Affairs and Services Director Lawrence John Tagata, College of Health Sciences Dean Cherryl Didi Nellie Obra, and officials from the Department of Pharmacy.

During the program, Ortal expressed gratitude to the university administration for continuing the incentive initiative for board examination topnotchers. She said the financial assistance would help her prepare for the next phase of her professional career, including expenses related to her oath-taking and licensure requirements.

She added that the incentive program motivates students to excel academically and inspires them to bring pride and honor to the institution that helped shape their skills, knowledge, and values.

The increased cash incentives were approved through Board of Regents Resolution No. 20, series of 2025, after the university conducted benchmarking activities with other higher education institutions in the country that offer larger rewards to board examination achievers. Under the revised policy, second and third placers are entitled to P80,000, while fourth to tenth placers receive P40,000.

MMSU’s incentive program for bar and board examination topnotchers was first institutionalized during the administration of former university president and current CHED Chair Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis through Board Resolution No. 099, series of 2021.

